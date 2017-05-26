Bowie, Nocona VFW members plan Memorial Day ceremonies

Montague County veterans will be celebrating Memorial Day with ceremonies in Bowie and Nocona on Monday.

Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, is a day of remembrance for those who have died in service of the United States of America.

Bowie Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8789 and its ladies auxiliary will conduct holiday ceremonies on May 29 in honor of Memorial Day.

The holiday begins at 7 a.m. with a breakfast meeting with veterans at Advanced Rehabilitation and Health Care. A flag raising will follow at 8 a.m.

At 10 a.m. there will be a flag ceremony at the Bowie Walmart Store conducted by Boy Scout Troop 116.

At 2 p.m. on Memorial Day there will the post will dedicate the memorial sidewalk bricks that were recently installed followed by a ribbon cutting.

At 2:30 p.m. the Boy Scouts will conduct the Prisoner of War and Missing in Action Table Ceremony.

The Nocona VFW Post and Auxiliary will have a ceremony at the Nocona Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Frank Strickler, a Ringgold Air Force veteran, will be the speaker. The Girl Scouts will do the National Anthem.

Refreshments will be served afterward at the post home. The public is welcome to attend.