Citizen challenges council action on water/rate hike

By BARBARA GREEN

The first reading of ordinances that will increase water and wastewater rates an annual average of $100 was approved Tuesday night, but not before several Bowie City Council members explained their reasons for supporting the rates in response to one citizen’s questions.

These rates will apply to all residential classes, not commercial customers.

The water base rate will increase from $19.38 to $21.31, while the sewer base will go from $14.80 to $20. Also in the sewer the per thousand gallon rate will go from $2.57 to $2.75 and there will be a 10,000-gallon cap in sewer.

The annual water increase will total $23.16 and the sewer base will be an annual increase of $62.40.

Based on the average monthly use of 7,000 gallons the per thousand total increase for the year may be $77.50. Combined the average total increase for the year would be $100.77.

Tami Buckmaster, a local accountant, challenged the council on the need for such a high rate increase. Two council members responded to her comments with explanations for the changes.

