Classic/collectible car auction draws crowds to Cruisin’ Nocona

05/09/2017 COUNTY LIFE 0

Bidding was fast and furious at the fifth annual Vicari Car Auction, during Cruisin’ Nocona this past weekend. More than 200 vehicles were up for sale during the two-day auction. See more photos in the mid-week News. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)

