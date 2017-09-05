Classic/collectible car auction draws crowds to Cruisin’ Nocona

Bidding was fast and furious at the fifth annual Vicari Car Auction, during Cruisin’ Nocona this past weekend. More than 200 vehicles were up for sale during the two-day auction. See more photos in the mid-week News. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)
Bidding was fast and furious at the fifth annual Vicari Car Auction, during Cruisin’ Nocona this past weekend. More than 200 vehicles were up for sale during the two-day auction. See more photos in the mid-week News. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)
Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Leave a Reply