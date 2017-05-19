Coburn found guilty on all counts Thursday

Michael Coburn, charged with multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, was found guilty by a Clay County jury Thursday afternoon.

District Attorney Casey Polehmus said the jurors came back with a guilty verdict on all eight counts: Four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child (under age six) and four counts of indecency with a child.

The Nocona man elected to go to the judge for punishment and that process began Friday morning. The range of punishment on the assault charge is 25-99 years or life, and it is 2-20 years with no probation on the indecency charge. District Judge Jack McGaughey is presiding at this case.

He was originally indicted in June 2014 for continuous sexual assault of a child stemming from allegations he assaulted a female during many months in 2013.

