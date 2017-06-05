Commissioners to get update on ambulance service

Montague County Commissioners will get an update on negotiations for emergency medical services for the area outside the Bowie city limits when they meet at 9 a.m. on May 8.

In March the City of Bowie informed the court it intend to stop out of the city limits ambulance calls effective Oct. 1.

The court approached Nocona General Hospital Ambulance which serves most of the northern part of the county about providing service to the southern half presently served by Bowie; however, NGH officials have indicated they do not want it without the option of serving inside the Bowie city limits. Bowie ambulance will continue to serve inside the city.

Bowie officials have encouraged the court to advertise for proposals, but at its April 10 meeting commissioners passed a resolution waiving state requirements for competitive bidding allowing a committee to meet with prospective providers to secure proposals. The group has met with NGH and there were plans to meet with Sacred Cross a private firm operating in Denton.

