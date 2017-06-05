Despite strong opposition to water/sewer rate hike, council moves ahead

By BARBARA GREEN

Despite strenuous objections from several citizens in the audience Tuesday night, the Bowie City Council voted to move forward with the water and wastewater rate hike.

The city staff was directed to prepare an ordinance based on the previous recommendation that will go back to the council for a vote.

Rates would apply to all residential rate classes both inside and outside the city limits.

Mayor Larry Slack said while no one wants to raise rates this proposal is not about expenses, but about revenue and he supports a cap.

Three local residents told the council rates are already outrageous and they should cut everything possible before implementing any such a water and sewer increase.

Read the full story in the weekend News.