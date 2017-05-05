Dorothy Newland

March 15, 1934 – April 30, 2017

NOCONA – Dorothy Newland, 83, died April 30, 2017 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A visitation was from 6-8 p.m. May 3 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m May 4 at the First United Methodist Church of Nocona with the minister Donny Haywood officiating. Burial followed at Nocona Cemetery.

Newland was born March 15, 1934 to William Herman Duck and Beulah Mae Morgan. She married Walton Lynn “Cotton” Newland in Monahans and was a homemaker.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Ethel Buck; graddaughter, Cassandra Newland and great grandson, Christopher Newland.

She is survived by her children, Debbie Youngblood, Benbrook, Jerry Newland, Nocona, Terry Newland, Bonita and Lana Newland, Krum; sister, Della Elam, Levelland; brother, William Herman “Buster” Duck; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Nocona.