HIGH SCHOOL FISHING: State tournament information

STATE FISHING TOURNAMENT

What: Texas High School Bass Association state meet

When: Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21, starting at 6 a.m. both days. Rules meeting at 6 p.m. on May 19 at Sanger High School.

Where: Lake Ray Roberts, Sanger

Who: Bowie’s teams feature Jared Stone, Jeremy Stone and Kyler Ratliff, Lane Hopson and Hadley Morgan, Christian Sanchez and Ian Ashley, Will Hamilton and Blake Allen.

What’s at stake?: The state championship is on the line, and so is scholarship money and other prizes.

The Bowie Bass Club will be in action at the state tournament this weekend. (Logo provided by the team, used with permission)