HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bowie plays in 7-on-7 Saturday at Wichita Falls

The Bowie High School football team will be competing in a 7-on-7 tournament this weekend at Wichita Falls.

It marks the second straight weekend Bowie will be playing 7-on-7 in Wichita Falls, having been a part of the Bill Maskill Camp this past Saturday.

Games will begin at 9 a.m. at Memorial Stadium and the McNiel Junior High School field. Bowie will play three games in pool play before the championship round ensues.

This is an official State Qualifying Tournament event.

State 7-on-7 football. (Courtesy graphic, used with permission)