HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Phipps wraps up play at state

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

Forestburg High School athlete Hope Phipps wrapped up her scholastic career with a second-day 108 at the University Interscholastic League Conference 1A girls’ golf tournament.

“It was the experience of a lifetime,” said Phipps. “I had never been to state, and it was pretty amazing to play there.”

Phipps golfed at one of the most historic venues in Texas – the Lions’ Municipal Golf Course, which plays a little more than 4,900 yards.

Overall, combined with her first-day performance, Phipps carded a 223. That was good enough for 46th spot.

Phipps said the course provided plenty of challenges.

“The back-nine was the hardest part,” she said. “There were water hazards on all the holes, and the greens were unusually fast.”

Phipps said she shot a better score on the second day of the tournament because she wasn’t as nervous. Read more in the May 20 Bowie News.

Forestburg’s Hope Phipps practices her putting at the Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin. Phipps completed her scholastic career with a two-day total of 223. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)