HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Sandusky sixth in 400

By ERIC VICCARO

Forestburg senior Skyler Sandusky’s marvelous athletic career ended with two events during Friday evening’s session at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Sandusky earned one final point for the Longhorns with a sixth-place finish in the 400-meter dash, clocking in at 51.08 seconds.

It was a personal-best mark for Sandusky.

“He ran from the fourth lane,” said Steve Sandusky, Skyler’s father and coach. “In the final 200 meters, he was able to catch up back to the pack. He ran a best time ever, and that’s all you can ask for.”

Rule’s Chase Thompson, one of the contenders to win this race, claimed gold with a sizzling time of 49.33, which was 0.16 better than Blum’s Logan Bellinger.

Coach Sandusky remarked it was a “fast group” of athletes.

Skyler finished 0.26 in front of Tioga’s Travis Price, who faced Sandusky during the Conference 1A Area 21-22 meet in Whitesboro.

It was reported Sandusky had roughly a two-hour break between his first and second event. Field events were running about 30 minutes, coach Sandusky reported.

Earlier on Friday, Skyler competed in the long jump, and he recorded an eighth-place mark of 20-7½.

Forestburg’s Skyler Sandusky leaps on the runway during the Conference 1A boys’ long jump at the University Interscholastic League state track and field meet on Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.