HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Lane’s memory, tourney live on

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

Nocona High School head volleyball coach Tiffany Clay made a stirring announcement at the sports banquet on Monday evening.

Clay said the “Buckle Up For Lane’s Sake” Tournament will continue, and that produced a fair share of tears in the audience.

“Larry and I will continue to give a scholarship,” said Janna Fenoglio, organizer of the original tournament.

However, there will be some changes ahead.

First, the tournament will no longer be under non-profit 501(c)3 status – and it will be operated by the Nocona Athletic Booster Club and girls’ athletics.

The “Buckle Up For Lane’s Sake” tournament has provided a longstanding public awareness campaign about seatbelt use.

The event is named in honor of Lane Fenoglio, who was killed in an auto accident on July 11, 1998, the summer before what would have been her sophomore year as a Lady Indian.

Lane Fenoglio was not wearing her seatbelt at the time. Read more in the May 13 Bowie News.

Rachel Patrick, Karson Phipps and Kynadee Croxton show enthusiasm for a Silver Bracket match during the 2016 “Buckle Up For Lane’s Sake” Tournament in Nocona. (News file photo by Eric Viccaro)