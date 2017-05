John Calvin “Cal” York

MUENSTER – John Calvin “Cal” York, 17, died on May 20, 2017.

A funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. May 25 at the Muenster Public Competition Gym. Burial will be at 4 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Services were entrusted to Scott Funeral Home in Muenster.