LOCAL: Physicals set for Thursday

Get a jump on sports physicals for the 2017-18 season.

Community Healthcare Center of Wichita Falls will have a sports physicals clinic from 3-7 p.m. on May 4.

Community Healthcare Center is located at 200 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Wichita Falls.

The sports physicals are for middle school and high school students.

For information, call 1-940-766-6306 or log onto the website: www.chcwf.com.

Community Healthcare Center of Wichita Falls. (Courtesy photo, used with permission)