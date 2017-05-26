M.E. Campbell

1930-2017

HURST – M.E. Campbell, 86, passed away peacefully at home on May 20, 2017.

M.E. was born in South Clay County and was raised in Bowie. He graduating from Bowie High School with the class of 1949.

M.E. served in the Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict and retired from Friendly Chevrolet in Dallas.

M.E. will be remembered for his love of life, family and friends and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Lois Foster Campbell; daughters, Seba Carole Schuessler, and Carma Schellhorn and husband David; sons, Mark Eugene Campbell and wife, Veronica, and Mike Edward Campbell and wife, Tracy; grandchildren, Amanda Atwood, Bert Schuessler, Kristin McConnell and husband Shaun, Jonathan Whitney and wife Devony, Nathan Campbell and Taylor Campbell; great grandchildren, Annabelle Martorelli, Todd Atwood, Tyler McConnell, Kenzley and Delilah Campbell.

