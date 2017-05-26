Mildred “Joyce” Shurbet

July 20, 1941 – May 23, 2017

BOWIE – Mildred “Joyce” Shurbet, 75, died May 23, 2017 in Bowie, TX.

A graveside services will be at 1 p.m. May 30 at Brushy Cemetery in Bowie.

Shurbet was born July 20, 1941 in Cooke County to Thomas M. and Vertie (Rodgers) Adams. She attended school near Briar Creek Community.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Vertie Adams; brothers, Dale Adams, James Adams and Lee Adams; and sister, Skeeter Price.

She is survived by her daughters, Connie Ford and Darlene Hankins, both of Bowie and Charlene Simpson, Weatherford; son, Brian Shurbet, Bowie; ten grandchildren; several great grandchildren; brothers, Odous Adams and Junior Adams both of Bowie; sisters, Ruth Miller, Bridgeport and Mary Newman, Henrietta; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or an animal shelter of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.