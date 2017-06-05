Nocona looking for park build volunteers

By BARBARA GREEN

Nocona is looking for volunteers for phase one of the playground build at Enid Justin Park scheduled for May 10-14.

Chief Peta’s Playground reached the halfway mark in its fundraising goal of $200,095 to build a new 12,000-square foot play space at Enid Justin Park.

Plans include a playground, sports court, a walking trail and pavilions, which will replace and enhance current playground equipment that is showing its age. The equipment does not meet modern safety standards and cannot serve children with special needs. The new play space will include equipment for all ages and needs.

Sarah Renfro, coordinator, said the original construction date was May 2017, but with funds falling short it will now be completed in two phases.

Phase one will build the Tot Lot for ages two-five. It will include a climbing structure with attached play equipment such as a slide, tunnel, monkey bars, stepping stones, a rubber bridge, mini-rock climb. There will be swings, a teeter-totter and the volunteers also will install a picket fence that surrounds the playground.

