NOCONA SPORTS AWARDS: Top volleyball players

Offensive MVP: Payton Ferguson; Defensive MVP: Magye Fenoglio; Fighting Heart: Rachel Patrick.

Rachel Patrick, Payton Ferguson and Magye Fenoglio were honored for their success with the Nocona High School volleyball team this year. Ferguson finished with 445 kills this season. Fenoglio scooped up 721 digs. Patrick was counted on to play every position on the court during the 2016 season. More photos will be available at the photo reprints tab on this website. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)