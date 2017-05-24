OUTDOORS: CWD remains threat

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is reporting a new case of chronic wasting disease.

The case was validated in a captive white-tailed deer at another breeding facility in Medina County, not too far from San Antonio.

TPWD and Texas Animal Health Commission are conducting an epidemiological investigation into the new case.

This latest finding is from a 3½-year-old buck that underwent a live test biopsy for CWD in March, by the deer breeder.

Tissue samples revealed the presence of CWD prions during testing at the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory in College Station.

The lab notified both the TAHC and TPWD of a suspect positive on May 1. Samples were then validated at the national lab in Ames, Iowa, on May 9.

The latest discovery marks the 50th confirmed case since 2012, and this marks the fifth deer breeding facility to have CWD.

Another case of chronic wasting disease was found in Medina County, near San Antonio. The latest finding was from a buck that underwent a biopsy in March. (Courtesy photo by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)