Proclamation for National EMS Week

05/26/2017 NEWS 0

During last week’s Bowie City Council meeting Mayor Pro Tem Scott Davis read a proclamation deeming this past week as National Emergency Medical Service Week. Members of the department were recognized for their services. (Photo by Barbara Green)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes