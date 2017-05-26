Proclamation for National EMS Week

During last week’s Bowie City Council meeting Mayor Pro Tem Scott Davis read a proclamation deeming this past week as National Emergency Medical Service Week. Members of the department were recognized for their services. (Photo by Barbara Green)
During last week’s Bowie City Council meeting Mayor Pro Tem Scott Davis read a proclamation deeming this past week as National Emergency Medical Service Week. Members of the department were recognized for their services. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Leave a Reply