Program honors fallen Texas Ranger at Forestburg

A Memorial Cross Dedication took place Saturday at Southward Magee Cemetery near Forestburg honoring Texas Ranger Lt. Van Roberts who lost his life fighting Indians in the area in the fall of 1867. Boy Scouts of Troop 664 unveiled the Ranger Cross at Roberts’ grave. The program was presented through the Former Texas Rangers Association and the Texas Historical Foundation. (News photos by Barbara Green)
