Program honors fallen Texas Ranger at Forestburg

The tombstone of Lt. Van Roberts now is marked with a Ranger cross.

A Memorial Cross Dedication took place Saturday at Southward Magee Cemetery near Forestburg honoring Texas Ranger Lt. Van Roberts who lost his life fighting Indians in the area in the fall of 1867. Boy Scouts of Troop 664 unveiled the Ranger Cross at Roberts’ grave. The program was presented through the Former Texas Rangers Association and the Texas Historical Foundation. (News photos by Barbara Green)

Marjorie Hess talks about the history of Lt. Van Roberts at Southward Magee Cemetery, where the Ranger was laid to rest after he was killed by Indians in 1867.

  1. Thank you Barbara. You are an asset to our county. It was an honor and the fulfillment of a dream to get this memorial done for him. He gave everything he had protecting the citizens of Forestburg from the terror of their day. Thank you for covering the event.

