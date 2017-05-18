REGIONAL: Junior golf tour starts June 5

The North Texas Junior Golf Tour will begin its summer tour schedule on June 5 at Holiday Hills Country Club in Mineral Wells.

The tour will stop at Indian Oaks in Nocona on June 15, with a stop at Twisted Golf Golf Club in rural Bowie on July 17.

The tour is for boys and girls from 12-14 and 15-18, and there are 8-under and 9-11 co-ed groups, too.

For information, call Terry McCutchen at 1-817-243-4034 or email: terry.mccutchen@yahoo.com.

Tessla Brewer of Bowie competes on the junior golf tour during the summer of 2016. (News file photo by Eric Viccaro)