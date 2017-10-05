Three arrested during drug interdiction

Three people were arrested during a Bowie Police drug interdiction operation last Friday where various amounts of drugs were found including more than two pounds of marijuana.

During this action a drug interdiction sign indicating police were on patrol was placed along U.S. Highway 287 southbound side at the northern city limits near the State Highway 59 exit.

One arrest saw the seizures of several bags of THC-laced food items, while the second had more than 2.5 pounds of marijuana seized.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.