Three arrested during drug interdiction

05/10/2017 NEWS 0

These containers and packages were seized in a drug arrest last Friday and contain more than two pounds of marijuana. (Bowie police photo)

Three people were arrested during a Bowie Police drug interdiction operation last Friday where various amounts of drugs were found including more than two pounds of marijuana.
During this action a drug interdiction sign indicating police were on patrol was placed along U.S. Highway 287 southbound side at the northern city limits near the State Highway 59 exit.

One arrest saw the seizures of several bags of THC-laced food items, while the second had more than 2.5 pounds of marijuana seized.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes