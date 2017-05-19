TxDOT announces possible lane closures on I-35

Weather permitting, the I-35W northbound mainlanes will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, May 19 to 6 a.m. Monday, May 22 for construction activities. Northbound motorists will be detoured to the frontage road at Western Center Boulevard and back to the mainlanes at Heritage Trace Parkway.

In addition, the I-35W southbound mainlanes will be closed at Heritage Trace Parkway from approximately 6 a.m. to noon Saturday. During that time, southbound motorists will be detoured to the frontage road at Heritage Trace Parkway and back to the mainlanes at North Tarrant Parkway. Southbound will be reduced to one lane from US 81/287 to I-820 from noon to 9 p.m. Expect delays. Alternate routes are encouraged. For information about all current and upcoming lane closures for I-35W, visit www.northtarrantexpress.com.

TxDOT appreciates the patience of motorists, and encourages attention to all warning signs within the construction work zone while crews work diligently to complete this work as quickly and as safely as possible.