Water/sewer rate hike ordinance up for first reading

The first reading of ordinances to increase water and sewer rates in the City of Bowie will be considered in the 6 p.m. May 16 meeting of the city council.

Rate proposals have been debated the last two months. It was approved on May 2 with two Councilors Jim Graham and Douglas Boyd the lone no votes.

The council also will consider approving a resolution for the 4B Sales Tax Board to take out a loan for construction of the new Informational Technology Center to be built at North Central Texas College-Bowie campus.

An executive session also was added late Friday. The agenda list executive session for consultation with attorney: Bowie Emergency Medical Service.

