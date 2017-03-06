During a drug interdiction operation at the edge of the Bowie city limits Wednesday, Bowie Police Officer Travis Fuller made one arrest of a suspect with just under two ounces of methamphetamine.

Fuller said the drug interdiction sign was set up at U.S. Highway 81 and Theater Road about 10:40 a.m. Christopher Russell, 54, Nocona, was arrested on a complaint of possession of a controlled substance, one to four grams, a third-degree felony. Fuller said the meth weighed in at 1.8 grams.

Read the full story in the weekend News.