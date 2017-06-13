BEDC board to meet on June 14

The board of directors for the Bowie Economic Development Corporation will have a meeting and budget workshop starting at 7:30 a.m. on June 14 in the boardroom at 201A Walnut.

During the regular meeting the board will be updated on the Bowie Business Park construction by its engineer and contractor. There also will be an update on Wise Electric and street lights.

A proposal for target marketing prospect will be examined along with a new website plan of action for www.BowieTexasEDC.com.

An executive session is posted to discuss four economic development projects.

The budget workshop for Fiscal Year budgets for 2016-17 and 2017-18 wraps up the agenda.