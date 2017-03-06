Bowie Council to hear new water/sewer rate hike plan

A hefty agenda of business faces the Bowie City Council when it meets at 6 p.m. on June 6 in the council chambers.

Leading discussion is the possible appointment of a mayor to fill out the unexpired term that runs until the November election. Former Mayor Larry Slack resigned on May 8.

Applicants being considered include Mayor Pro Tem Scott Davis, former Councilor Laura Sproles, Brian Allen and James Morris.

If Davis was selected as mayor, he would have to resign his north ward precinct seat and the council would have 30 days to make an appointment.

The second reading of the proposed water and sewer rate hike ordinances may be thrown out. Davis plans to make an alternative proposal, which he says would be more fair for all customers.

