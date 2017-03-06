Bowie EMS offering plans to help department stabilize

By BARBARA GREEN

While pitching Bowie Emergency Medical Services to the Montague County Commissioner’s court two weeks ago, Bowie Mayor Pro Tem Scott Davis called stopping the out of city service a mistake the council would like to correct.

Pubic outcry or a “different view” of the financials may have prompted the city to get back into the county ambulance game, but it is going to take some major changes in the revenue stream to keep the operation stable. Ambulance operation has long been a money drain with average collections 25 to 27 percent of billings.

It was the first week of March when the city council voted to stop out-of-the-city limits ambulance calls. A letter was forwarded to the county informing them of the Oct. 1 effective date.

Then on May 16 the same council, minus former Mayor Larry Slack, sent a new letter asking to be considered for EMS service.

The request did not sit well with the commissioners who felt like Bowie put it in the position of searching for an EMS to serve the southern half of the county.

There also were expectations numerous companies would respond to the request for proposals, but the county received only two including one from Nocona General Hospital EMS and Sacred Cross in Denton. After much debate NGH pulled out and Bowie EMS was selected.

Mayor Pro Tem Scott Davis said the city staff has taken several steps to address budget issues within the fire/EMS department, which they believe will help stabilize the finances.

On the staffing side the department is operating two budgeted staff members short.