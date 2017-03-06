Bowie ISD accepts District of Innovation plan

By ERIC VICCARO

The Bowie Independent School District accepted its own ‘District of Innovation’ Plan at its called meeting on Tuesday evening.

“It’s designed to give us more local control over processes and procedures,” said Bowie ISD superintendent Steven Monkres.

Monkres said becoming a ‘District of Innovation’ will be beneficial for the student body. Schools will follow Texas Education Agency guidelines for these kinds of districts.

It was the final step of a process that began with initial discussions at a Jan. 16 board meeting. There also were two public hearings, creation of an innovation plan committee and posting it at: bowieisd.net.

The board also conducted a budget workshop reviewing preliminary information for the new school year. Read the full story in the weekend News.