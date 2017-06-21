Build a Better Bowie campaign wins Community Service Award from Texas Press Association

The Bowie News won several awards in the 2016 Texas Press Association Better Newspaper Contest presented this past weekend at the summer retreat including first place in community service for its Build a Better Bowie campaign.

The News staff developed the campaign in 2016 in an effort to foster positive community spirit following the closure of the hospital and downturn in the oil and gas industry. Stories profiled assets in the community that reach out to the citizens and others outside the city.

Contest entries were judged by members of the Louisiana Press Association.

Judges said in their comments: “A great example of a newspaper striving to make a difference within its community. Goes beyond reporting into content generation designed to make a difference -to serve by delving into topics suggested by the community. The range of subjects covered, the length of the program (ongoing), the involvement of others, the effort garnered, all speak to its success. Plus solid use of logo and photos throughout gave this effort a design advantage over other category entries.”

Michael Winter, owner and publisher of The Bowie News, said he is very proud of the work the staff produces each day.

“I am very proud of each staff member and the timely, relevant product we publish twice a week and on the web,” said Winter.

The Bowie News also won second place in general excellence, which recognizes the overall newspaper product from news and sports to advertising and features.

The judges’ commented: “A real community newspaper that gives its readers a lot! It has a ‘down home’ look, but don’t let that fool you. Everybody will read the Bowie News because everybody is in it.”

Special sections were honored with two awards. The 2016 Montague County Visitor’s and Newcomer’s Guide received a second place and Hometown Heroes won third for Blue Moon section.