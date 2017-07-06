Coaches drawn to Bowie schools, AD calls them ‘one big family’

By ERIC VICCARO

Bowie athletic director Dylan Stark has helped foster a strong athletic program with talented coaches.

It’s another one of the ways, we are “building a better Bowie.”

“I feel like it’s a great place to work,” said Stark, who has been athletic director for more than half a decade. “We have really good kids, and there’s not a lot of turnover.”

Stark also credited Bowie’s facilities with helping attract coaches to the community, which were built through passage of a bond issue in the late-2000s.

“I want a place where people enjoy their job,” Stark said.

The current coaching staff has built longstanding lifetime relationships with each other.

Quentin Berend was working as a coach in the Alvord Independent School District when he received a call from Stark, who he knew from Windthorst.

“I knew it would be good to work with him,” said Berend, who serves as Bowie’s offensive coordinator and powerlifting coach.

