Jim Bowie Days began its 51st year this past Sunday with the annual bass fishing tournament, followed by 4D Barrels on Monday and two days of rodeo action Tuesday and Wednesday.

Youth Rodeo will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday with speed events and roping events on Wednesday.

The rodeo opens for a three-day run on Thursday night at 6:30 with mutton bustin, followed by the grand entry and performance. Slack follows.