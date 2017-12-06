HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Dave Campbell’s covers revealed

First-year University of Texas football coach Tom Herman will grace the cover this summer’s Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.

The magazine is widely known as “The Bible of Texas football.”

“What an honor it is to represent the University of Texas on the cover,” Herman said. “There’s not a coach, player or fan of football that hasn’t read it over its many years of existence.”

This year, all 400 pages of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football will be printed in color – which is a first.

The magazine will have a feature on Herman, as well as an interview with Corpus Christi Calallen head coach Phil Danaher.

Now the winningest high school coach in the state’s history, Danaher is featured on the magazine’s secondary cover.

There will be in-depth individual previews of more than 1,400 Texas high school football teams – including all five in Montague County: Bowie, Nocona, Saint Jo, Forestburg and Gold-Burg. Read more from this football notebook in the June 10 Bowie News.

Corpus Christi Calallen head football coach Phil Danaher is featured on the secondary cover of the 2017 edition of the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine. (Courtesy photo from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football)