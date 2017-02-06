Jan Lee Dickson

May 12, 1934 – May 13, 2017

IRVING – Jan Lee Dickson, 83, passed away on May 13, 2017.

A private memorial is being planned.

Jan was born on May 12, 1934 to Elmer and Irene Wood in Olney. She grew up in Bowie and was a member of the Bowie High School graduating class of 1951.

Jan earned her bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Arkansas and began teaching at Crockett Junior High School in Irving. The following year, Jan moved to Hobbs, NM and met her future husband, Kenneth Dale Dickson at the same school where she taught English and he taught history. They married in 1959. They eventually settled in Irving in 1964 and Jan resumed her position teaching eighth grade English at Crockett, where she taught for more than 40 years.

After retiring in 2000, Jan became a full-time liaison with the Irving Independent School District, mentoring new teachers. She also wrote many articles for the Irving Morning News and Dallas Morning News.

During the course of her career, Jan received countless awards, including Irving’s High Spirited Citizen Award (1989) and the Golden Apple Award (2010) for outstanding contributions to education of students in Irving. A lifelong proud Jackrabbit, Jan was especially honored to be asked to write the dedication for Bowie’s Paul Taliaferro Memorial Plaza.

Jan is survived by her husband, Ken Dickson; daughters, LeAnne Dickson and Lesley Foor; three grandchildren; sister, Gail White; and many beloved family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be designated in Jan Dickson’s memory to The Bowie Education Foundation, 506 Live Oak, Bowie, TX 76230.

