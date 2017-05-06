LOCAL: Volleyball camp set June 19

The Bowie High School volleyball team will have a training camp from June 19-21.

The camp, which is for children entering third through ninth grade, will run from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. in both high school gymnasiums.

The cost is $60, or $40 for Bowie Independent School District employees. Make checks payable to: Jeanie Stark TGIF 2017.

Campers will have fun, improve their volleyball skills and techniques, knowledge of the game and help with teamwork.

There will be water and snacks available at the concession stand.

For information, call Breanna Jones at 1-940-366-4390.

Bowie basketball golf scramble June 10

The Bowie High School boys’ basketball team will have a golf scramble on June 10 at Twisted Oaks Golf Club.

This event will have a four-person scramble format, with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Check-in starts one hour prior to the shotgun start.

The entry fee is $60 per person, and includes the green fee, cart, two Mulligans, lunch and the chance to win door prizes.

There will be long-drive and closest-to-the-pin contests, and a cash prize will be awarded for first place.

For information, call Jonathon Horton at 1-940-642-0135 or email Jonathon.horton@bowieisd.net.

