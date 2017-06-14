RODEO: Jim Bowie Days sets schedule

The Jim Bowie Days Rodeo will take center stage in Bowie from June 18-24.

There will be a special barrel racing card on June 19, with exhibitions at 5:30 p.m. and the main card to follow at 7:30 p.m.

The youth rodeo follows the next night on June 20, with speed events, and then roping events on June 21.

The main rodeo is set for June 22-24. There will be special attractions including a calf scramble and mini-bronc riding, as well as mutton bustin’.

Slack is set for after the performance on June 22. T-N-T Rodeo Company of Anson will once again serve as the stock contractor.

The Jim Bowie Days rodeos is sanctioned by the United Professional Rodeo Association.

For information, log onto the website: jimbowiedays.org.

Jim Bowie Days will mark its 51st year this year. (Logo designed by the Bowie News graphic design department)