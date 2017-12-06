STORM CENTER: Double up on success

Nocona’s Tanner Fenoglio played high school basketball for the Indians, and he represented the school at the state tournament in golf.

These days, Tanner has shown success in a different arena – the music world – as a growing county star.

Currently, Fenoglio has an album which is faring well on various music popularity charts called “This Town.” The CD features songs including “Cheap Gasoline,” “This Ain’t The Movies” and “Two-Light Town.”

Fenoglio cut the record in Fort Worth, playing a sunburnt Ibanez acoustic guitar he picked up when he was a high school student.

These tracks are straight Texas country. And one thing I’ve learned since living here is that Texas country and mainstream country are two entirely different musical genres.

It’s few and far between that people have success in both sports and music, but this column will explore one incredibly talented man.

My favorite song all time was written by a football player. Yes, you heard right, a football player.

Former Cincinnati Bengal and Penn State University standout Mike Reid co-wrote with Allen Shamblin a Bonnie Raitt tune from 1991 called, “I Can’t Make You Love Me.”

Remember that song, readers?

It was the third single off Raitt’s album, “Luck of the Draw.” The track reached the top-20 of the Billboard Magazine Hot 100 and it also was a top-10 adult contemporary piece.

In August of 2000, “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” was voted the eighth-best track in Mojo Magazine’s 100 Greatest Songs of All-Time. Read more from this column in the June 10 Bowie News.

Editor’s Note: The Storm Center column is the expressed written views of sports editor Eric Viccaro and not The Bowie News.

Here are the four people responsible for my favorite song, “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” (from left) Don Was, Allen Shamblin, Bonnie Raitt and former National Football League player Mike Reid. (Courtesy photo from Stereogum website)