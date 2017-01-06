TRACK AND FIELD: Three captains headline all-star squad

By ERIC VICCARO

For Bowie senior Addy Cook, it was the culmination of years of hard work trying to attain her goal of qualifying for the University Interscholastic League state track and field meet.

For junior Kamryn Cantwell of Bowie, it was a tale of redemption after missing the 2016 season with a major injury.

For senior Skyler Sandusky from Forestburg, it was affirmation after he garnered a bronze medal for the second straight year.

Cook, Cantwell and Forestburg will headline the Bowie News all-star track and field team for 2017, with all three of them serving as captains.

This marks the second straight year Sandusky will be one of the captains.

To earn the distinction of captain, an athlete must participate in the state track and field meet.

The remainder of the team was selected based on one simple criteria, the athlete must be a regional qualifier.

The season provided an unexpected finish for Cook, who qualified for state not in the high jump but rather the triple after she won at the Conference 3A-Region I meet in Abilene.

At state, the early jump and other factors, contributed to Cook’s seventh-place finish in a tough field. She marked at 35-1¼.

Cook will now focus on volleyball yet again as she will be a freshman on the team at Midwestern State University this fall. Read more from this all-star story in the May 31 Bowie News.

Forestburg’s Skyler Sandusky, shown here running toward the bar at the state high jump competition, won his second bronze medal at state this year and is an all-star captain. (News file photo by Travis Harsch)