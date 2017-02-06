Vivian Joan Covington

May 31, 1938 – May 29, 2017

LEANDER – Vivian Joan Covington, 78, died on May 29, 2017 in Leander, TX.

A funeral service was at 1 p.m. June 1 at the Montague Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Henson officiating.

Covington was born on May 31, 1938 in Montague to S.D. Hoover and Ruth Haynes. She married Tom Covington on June 14, 1969 in Wichita Falls, and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bowie and homemaker.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.

She is survived by her son, James Hamilton, Round Rock; sisters, Jane Norman, Canton, Ruth McGee, Kemp, Winnie Erger, Nocona, Nell Carelock, Bowie and Helen Hightower, Bowie; brothers, Sammie O. Hoover, Henrietta and Joe Hoover, Montague; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to a charity of choice.