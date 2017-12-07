Bowie Chamber Shred-A-Thon Saturday

The Bowie Chamber of Commerce Shred-a-Thon is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on July 15 in the Bowie Plaza parking lot.

Proper disposal of any personal or business documents is vital in today’s world. Persons are invited to bring all their paperwork to the Paper Pig .

All items must be contained in some sort of liftable container such as a box, basket or hamper.

Questions on the Shred-a-Thon can be directed to Diane Thomlinson, executive director of the Bowie Chamber of Commerce at 872-1173.