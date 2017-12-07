The Bowie Chamber of Commerce Shred-a-Thon is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on July 15 in the Bowie Plaza parking lot.
Proper disposal of any personal or business documents is vital in today’s world. Persons are invited to bring all their paperwork to the Paper Pig .
All items must be contained in some sort of liftable container such as a box, basket or hamper.
Questions on the Shred-a-Thon can be directed to Diane Thomlinson, executive director of the Bowie Chamber of Commerce at 872-1173.
Bowie Chamber Shred-A-Thon Saturday
I went there on Saturday and there was no shredding in the parking lot. Ws the event cancelled??
It was happening from 9 to noon. I was there about 9:30 a.m. shooting photos. About 40 cars came through