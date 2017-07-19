Bowie City Council recall petition circulating

By BARBARA GREEN

Recall petitions for five members of the Bowie City Council and mayor are being circulated around the community, and one citizen is considering filing a lawsuit that could require the city to pay back utility fees deemed “unreasonable.”

Tami Buckmaster, a local businesswoman, has been attending Bowie City Council meetings during the past few months advocating against water and sewer rate increases. Buckmaster demands if there is a rate increase, a similar reduction should come in the electric rate.

On Tuesday she explained the petition asks to recall Mayor Scott Davis and Councilors Wayne Bell, Chuck Malone, Jim Graham, Douglas Boyd and Terry Gunter.

The petition does not include Gaylynn Burris who was appointed to fill a vacancy a few weeks ago. A petition cannot be filed on a person elected within three months of the petition.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.