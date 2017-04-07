Mary Inez Wagonseller

January 7, 1924 – June 30, 2017

BOWIE – Mary Inez Wagonseller, 93, passed away June 30, 2017 in Bowie, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. July 7 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. July 8 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Montague Cemetery.

Mary Inez was born Jan. 7, 1924 in Bellevue to Orval and Mary (Tarleton) McGee. She attended Forestburg and Bowie schools.

During World War II she enlisted in the U.S. Navy Women’s Reserve Waves – USNR. Her training took place in Bronx, NY and she served as an Apprentice Seaman, Class V-10 at Kingsville and Corpus Christi. She attended business school in Corpus Christi and San Angelo.

Mary Inez was a member of the Montague County Cowboy Church, Veterans of Foreign War and the American Legion. She married I B Waggonseller in 1941-1942 and later in 1969. They operated Wagonseller’s Orchards and had fruitstands in Henrietta and Sunset. I B and Inez were married for 38 years before his passing on May 8, 2006.

A special honor at age 90 was being a part of the Honor Flight Fort Worth, an organization that flies veterans to Washington D.C. for a day of celebration, touring of monuments and honoring their service. Special friend Suzy Malone accompanied her on this trip.

Inez enjoyed dancing and being with her friends at Silver Strings. She loved going to the Dairy Queen daily to visit with friends, Beth and her supportive staff. They knew she loved her coffee and would have it ready for her at her booth. She enjoyed playing dominoes and gin rummy.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staffs at Independence Hall, Advance Rehab and Solaris Hospice. Also, to Dr. Gary Evans and Dr. James Dunn for their compassionate care.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Orval and Mary McGee; husband, I B Wagonseller; four brothers; three sisters; grand-nephew, Trevor Owens; and niece, Debra Loudermilk.

Mary Inez is survived by her niece, Melody Cameron and husband Jim, Odessa; nephew, James Owens and wife Valorie, Richland Hills; brother, Wayne McGee and wife Ginger, San Antonio; sisters, Jewel Bernice Anderson, Garnerville, NV, and Helen Warner and husband John, Dayton, NV; step-daughters, Roulene Wagonseller, Bowie, and Becky Winn and husband Tim, Bowie; sister-in-law, LaAnna Wagonseller, Bowie; step-grandchildren, Jeff Hankins, Nocona, Jennifer Lundy, Weatherford, Landon Winn, Frisco and Cassie Winn, New York City; and many beloved family members and friends.

Memorial gifts may be made to Mike McGee Ministries, 5111 North 10th Street #320 McAllen, TX 78504 to feed the children in Matamoros, Mexico or to the VFW Post at 707 E. Nelson Street, Bowie, TX 76230.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

