Troy Lee Jones

May 20, 1970 – July 26, 2017

BOWIE – Troy Lee Jones, 47, died July 26, 2017 in Bowie, TX.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 5 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home.

Jones was born May 20,1970 in Nocona to Billy and Mary (Romine) Jones. He graduated from Forestburg High School. Jones worked as a floor hand for the oilfield.

He is preceded in death by his father, Billy Jones; wife, Theresa Runyon; and an infant brother and sister.

He is survived by his daughter, Layla Jones, Bowie; son, Dakota Jones, New Mexico; mother, Mary Jones, Sunset; sister, Michele Smith, Sunset; brothers, Marvin Jones, Jeffery Jones and Jammy Jones all of Bowie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.