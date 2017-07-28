Troy Lee Jones
May 20, 1970 – July 26, 2017
BOWIE – Troy Lee Jones, 47, died July 26, 2017 in Bowie, TX.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 5 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home.
Jones was born May 20,1970 in Nocona to Billy and Mary (Romine) Jones. He graduated from Forestburg High School. Jones worked as a floor hand for the oilfield.
He is preceded in death by his father, Billy Jones; wife, Theresa Runyon; and an infant brother and sister.
He is survived by his daughter, Layla Jones, Bowie; son, Dakota Jones, New Mexico; mother, Mary Jones, Sunset; sister, Michele Smith, Sunset; brothers, Marvin Jones, Jeffery Jones and Jammy Jones all of Bowie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Troy Lee Jones
Troy Lee Jones
You are all in my thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time. May you feel God’s healing grace surround and keep you. My love to you all.
We Here in Waco Love You All and have you in prayer!