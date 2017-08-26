Bowie City Council faces brief agenda Tuesday

Several items of new business fill the Bowie City Council agenda when it meets at 6 p.m. on Aug. 29.

Two items center around the authority to place radio or cell towers within the city limits. A resolution and ordinance for this topic is set for discussion.

City Secretary Sandy Page said these rules must be in place by Sept. 1 or any network provider can come into the city and place towers anywhere.

The resolution will amend the city code to add a design and construction standards manual related to the installation of network nodes, network support poles and other network infrastructure in the public rights-of-way.

Fire Chief Doug Page will ask to fill a vacant firefighter/paramedic position.

The council also will consider lifting a hiring freeze implemented at the Feb. 28 meeting.