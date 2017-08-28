David Roy Gary

February 17, 1947 – August 20, 2017

BOWIE – David Roy Gary, 70, died Aug. 20, 2017 in Bowie, TX.

A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Sept. 2 at The White Family Funeral Home.

Gary was born Feb. 17, 1947 in Bowie to Nathan B. Gary, Sr. and Nadyne Shumate Gary.

He was a longtime resident of Bridgeport where he worked in the family business, Gary-Nees Lumber Company.

He was active in First United Methodist Church of Bridgeport and the Lions Club. He later returned to Bowie and was a member of FUMC.

He was preceded in death by wife, Jesse Gary; sons, Louis and John Gary; parents, N.B. Gary, Sr. and Nadyne Shumate Gary; and brother N.B. “Jake” Gary Jr.

He is survived by daughter, Janet Gary, Garland; mother of his children, Janis Gary, Bowie; nephews, Jim and Marcus Gary both of Austin, TX; and niece Sydney Gary, Huntington, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bowie Animal Shelter.

