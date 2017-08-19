Election filing comes to an end Monday

With just one day left for candidate filing, there was a flurry activity in the Bowie City Council races with several more joining the election.

The deadline to file for the Nov. 7 election ballot comes to an end at 5 p.m. on Aug. 21.

In Montague County only four entities will have elections on the fall ballot, the Cities of Bowie and Saint Jo plus the school districts in those communities. At the state level, there will be seven propositions.

There are three council positions and the mayor open on the Bowie City Council.

Councilor Gaylynn Burris was the lone mayoral candidate as of Friday. She was appointed in June to fill out the north ward term of Scott Davis, who was appointed mayor following the May 8 resignation of Mayor Larry Slack.

Davis has indicated he will not be running for mayor.

Bill Miller has filed for the east precinct and will challenge Wayne Bell who also has filed.

Jim Graham will run for his second term in the north precinct. He will be challenged by former Councilor Arlene Bishop. Chuck Malone will run for his first full term in the south precinct and he is challenged by Machelle Mills.

There are three places on the Bowie School Board on the ballot: Kevin Polk, place five; Kevin Roth, place six and Brenda Ogle, place seven. School officials also report several packets have been picked up, but as of Thursday there were no new filings.

For the Saint Jo City Council there are three places on the ballot presently filled by Paul Mouring, Stephanie West and Bryan Wolf.

Carla Hennessey, who serves as superintendent at Montague School, has filed for the council.

In the Saint Jo School Board election all three incumbents have filed: Scott Thomas, Jeff Pledger and Rebecca Harris.

Early voting will begin Oct. 23 and go through Nov. 3 at various locations.