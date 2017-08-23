New festival coming to Bowie on Labor Day weekend

Labor Day weekend will go western in Bowie with the first Bowie West Fest offering four days of rodeo, live music and barrel racing.

Sept. 1 features a youth rodeo with 35 assorted events from 6 to 9 p.m.. Then on Sept. 2-3 there will be a full rodeo each night. Saturday night will feature 11 events and Sunday nine events. Monty Stockard will conduct team roping during the daytime events.

There will be a nine-event rodeo on Sunday night. The West Fest Rodeo Queen will be named that night.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.