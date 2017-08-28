Pamela Jackson

March 26, 1948 – August 21, 2017

NOCONA – Pamela Jackson, 69, met her Lord and Savior on Aug. 21, 2017. She was one of God’s greatest gifts to all who knew and loved her.

A visitation was from 5-6 p.m. Aug. 26 at Coker Funeral Home in Jacksboro.

A service will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at Coker Funeral Home Chapel. She will be laid to rest near her son at Oakwood Cemetery in Jacksboro.

Pamela was born on March 26, 1948 in Archer City, Texas, the only child to Everett and Kathryn Stephenson. Pamela grew up in Iowa Park, Texas where she met her husband Billy Ted Jackson. Pamela was fortunate enough to be able to a homemaker for many years. She also worked for MHMR in Denton and also as a teachers aide and substitute for different school districts.

She also spent many Sundays teaching Sunday school and volunteered running a clothing room for the less fortunate. She was the perfect example of a child of God, daughter, wife, mother and friend. She and Billy were members of Shady Grove Church in Nocona Hills.

Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, Everett Stephenson and Kathryn Bowden Stephenson and her precious son, Christopher Everett Jackson.

She is survived by her loving husband, Billy Ted Jackson, Nocona; her daughter and husband Nichole and Bryan Barrett, Pilot Point and their children, Callie, Taylor and Katy; and her grandson, David Jackson and his mother, Rachel, Stephenville.

