Mabank man jailed for online solicitation of a local girl

By BARBARA GREEN

A 74-year-old Mabank man was arrested in Henderson County after being accused of online solicitation of a minor female located in Montague County.

Chief Deputy Chris Hughes said the investigation stems from reported Facebook postings by Donald August Paninski to an 11-year-old female located in Nocona. Sgt. Jack Lawson is conducting the investigation.

Lawson said Paninski was attempting to start a conversation with the girl via social media. The girl’s father reportedly found the posts after going through his daughter’s phone.

The father decided to respond to the man said the investigator pretending to be his daughter, which lead to what he called a very “erotic” conversation.”

